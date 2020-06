Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 22:19 Hits: 3

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the ranking member on the Senate Finance Committee, accused Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on Tuesday of giving misleading testimony on key questions pertaining to unemployment benefits."I think that's just misleading...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/501937-key-democrat-accuses-labor-secretary-of-misleading-testimony-on-jobless