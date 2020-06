Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 22:24 Hits: 6

A day after Democrats rolled out policing reform bill, Senate Republicans created a group to draft a plan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked S.C Sen. Tim Scott to take the lead.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/09/873356229/led-by-tim-scott-senate-republicans-begin-drafting-their-own-police-reform-plan?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics