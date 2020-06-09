The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Furious About Bad Polls, So He Hired A Terrible Pollster To Lie About Them

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Donald Trump is a scared, weak, pathetic man who sees the writing on the (virtual) wall: He is losing and he is losing badly. Joe Biden is up in nearly every single poll known to man and it is terrifying him. In fact, there are reports that he may even fire Jared Kushner and Brad Parscale. So what does a desperate person do? They hire a company to write a letter decrying all the polls as FAKE and LIES in an effort to soothe your bruised and battered ego: Trump: I have retained highly respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze todays CNN Poll (and others), which I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving. Read analysis for yourself. This is the same thing they and others did when we defeated... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020 And the letter that was probably, most likely, definitely edited by Donald Trump to make the words even more "Trumpian":

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/donald-trump-so-angry-about-polls-showing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version