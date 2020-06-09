NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Wants Confederate Flags Banned At Races

Articles

“Get them out of here,” NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said about Confederate flags at races. “There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it’s time for change.” Wallace, the only black driver who races full-time in NASCAR’s top three series, told CNN's Don Lemon last night that he is “proud of NASCAR for stepping up to the plate and delivering in a huge way: the moment of silence that we had before we fired off in Atlanta." Wallace also spoke about how much it meant to him to see an official kneeling during the national anthem. Lemon emphasized what a BFD that was, given that NASCAR fans are Donald Trump’s base, “the people he’s speaking to” when he calls those who kneel during the anthem “sons of bitches.” “What’s the next action, Bubba? I don’t know,” Lemon asked, as if he couldn't think of anything to top that. But Wallace had something to top it. WALLACE: My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags. There should be no individual that is uncomfortable showing up to our events, to have a good time with their family … No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. … There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it’s time for change . Update: Here is Wallace's car for the race this weekend:

