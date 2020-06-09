Trump's 'Race Speech' Won't Be A Race Speech

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 22:01 Hits: 7

CNN reports: After a weekend of massive peaceful protests around the country, White House officials are currently deliberating a plan for President Donald Trump to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity, as Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson hinted in an interview with CNN on Sunday and a senior administration official said was under serious consideration. I don't need to tell you that none of the following will happen: Things I need to hear in Trump's race speech:1. I apologize to the Central Park 5.2. I apologize to President Obama for bitherism.3. I apologize to black athletes I called SOBs.4. I apologize to black countries I called "shitholes."5. I resign.https://t.co/ht6I4USDQv — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 8, 2020

