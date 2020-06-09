Outrageous And Obvious Voter Suppression In Georgia

Articles

Tuesday, 09 June 2020

Try not to be shocked, but there have seemed to be some voting shenanigans going on in Georgia all day long. In some places, the polls did not open at 7 a.m. like they were supposed to. In other places, they did not have all the equipment they needed. And guess where the lines were longest by far? That's right, boys and girls. In the counties with majority Black populations, and Atlanta, especially. Voters line up at Park Tavern at Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta. It’s going to be a long wait. Good luck voters! pic.twitter.com/7op7k1VvlT — Mark Niesse (@markniesse) June 9, 2020 Seriously. Spend 45 seconds watching the video in that tweet, and ask yourself if you would be okay waiting in that line to exercise your constitutionally-guaranteed right to vote. Ask yourself if it's okay that quite literally, Democrats must wait in line for three hours or more, and Republicans don't, as demonstrated in the next set of photos:

