Meghan McCain Can't Or Won't Grasp Difference Between Defunding And Reforming Police

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 11:01 Hits: 13

It's only Monday and Meghan McCain has already made the TV week feel endless. Sen. Kamala Harris joined "The View," and at first, McCain asked a decent question, which was, "Why do you think there is such a hard time being differentiated between defunding and reforming police departments?" Okay, it's poorly worded, but it's clear what she's asking. Sen. Harris spent well over two minutes giving a detailed, thought-provoking, clear answer to the question of why police presence does not equal healthy communities, and why government entities need to re-think how they allocate funds if they want to encourage healthy communities. McCain responded by telling Sen. Harris, "I hear you loud and clear," but that was obviously not the case. McCAIN: Senator, I hear you loud and clear, and I don't think there's any rational American right now that doesn't think we need to take a cold, hard look at reforming our police, but there was a video that went viral over the weekend of the mayor of Minneapolis being yelled at saying, "Yes or no question, are you for defunding the police?" So I'm gonna ask you the same question the protestors asked him. Are you for defunding the police? Allow me to be your Meghan Translator.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/meghan-mccain-cant-grasp-difference