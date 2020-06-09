New From The Lincoln Project: Trump Finally Got The Crowds He Wanted

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 11:59 Hits: 11

It's not as flashy as some of their other ads, but there's something about this new Lincoln project ad I really like. I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, million and a half people. [Announcer] It took almost four years for Trump to get the crowds he wanted. After years of Donald Trump's divisiveness and discord, America is coming together. This year we have a choice to make... America or Trump. Imagine how big the crowds will be when he's gone. A new day begins on November 3rd. The thought of him sitting in his bunker, seeing these enormous crowds... and knowing they're coming for him. Yeah, I like that a lot.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/new-lincoln-project-trump-finally-got