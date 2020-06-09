Trump Tweets Conspiracy Theory About Elderly Buffalo Protester Who Was Shoved To The Ground

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 12:55 Hits: 11

Grandpa's watching OANN again, and look what he came up with: Could be a setup? Somebody's worried about his ratings. A lot of old people were really ticked off by watching bully-boy Buffalo cops shove an elderly Catholic social worker, a former Catholic school teacher, to the ground -- and leaving him there with a head injury. Trump really doesn't want people being reminded of this: So you wouldn't want to share this with all your friends, right? UPDATE: Here's the OANN segment that Trump got 'ANTIFA provocateur' from

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/trump-tweets-conspiracy-theory-about