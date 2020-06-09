Sen. Kamala Harris Explains Why Shifting Funds To Schools Makes Communities Safer

Articles

Tuesday, 09 June 2020

George Stephanopoulos brought Sen. Kamala Harris on to respond to Trump accusing "radical left Democrats" of wanting to defund the police. "How do you respond to that?" he asked. "It's creating fear where none is necessary," Harris said. "Listen, here's the thing. George, we all witnessed the tragic murder of George Floyd. people protesting in the streets are protesting what has been a long-standing issue in America. That needs to be addressed. and it can be done in a way that does not require us to create fear in people. The reality of it all is this, there needs to be accountability and consequence for anyone who breaks the law and breaks the rules and so what we're talking about in our package of bills is doing just that. "And separately, we've really got to get to a point where we agree the status quo is wrong. It's just wrong. You know how you create more safety? You fund public schools and it wouldn't be the case. In America today two-thirds of our public schoolteachers come out of their own pocket to help pay for school supplies. Create more safety, people have access to health care and it's affordable. The way you create more safety is jobs in the community and economic opportunities and access to capital and you can look at any middle or upper middle class suburb in America, you don't see police presence there. But what you do see there are good schools. People have jobs and have incomes that help them get through the end of the month."

