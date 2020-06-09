RNC Chair Shocks Steve Doocy: MAGA Rallies Will Be Fully Attended

Articles

Ronna McDaniel, the Chair of the Republican National Committee, told Fox and Friends that Trump's campaign rallies will be "fully attended" during the pandemic. McDaniel appeared on Trump's morning state-sponsored program where co-host Steve Doocy reported that Trump will restart his campaign rallies. "How will these rallies work?" Doocy asked. "Right now their social distancing restrictions and guidelines all across the country regarding big crowds with thousands of people. Are we talking drive-ins or are we talking what? Kilmeade said, "People Honk!" McDaniel replied, "Oh I think there will be full rallies." Doocy was surprised and said, "Really?" When you've shocked a sycophant like Doocy by reporting a Trump action, that's doing something. She then shifted the conversation away from Trump campaign rallies into a possible Republican convention and claimed that they can do temperature checks and test everybody before they go into a Republican convention. Like that could ever happen. She continued, "Lots of precautions to make sure putting the safety of convention goers first. I think that will be the same with the rallies." "They'll make sure that they're putting in safety procedures in place to make sure that every attendee is taken care of," McDaniel reiterated. And she has a bridge to sell you also. Many Trump supporters and cultists have very publicly flaunted their disdain for all safety protocols during the coronavirus.

