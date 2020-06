Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 20:12 Hits: 7

The U.S. is trying to rally its main allies in Asia to confront China on COVID-19, Hong Kong, trade and other issues. It puts Japan and South Korea, who share deep trade ties with China, in a bind.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/08/872470142/u-s-recruits-asian-allies-to-confront-china?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics