Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 20:12 Hits: 7

President Trump is making his law-and-order response to George Floyd's death a part of his bid for the second term — an effort to shore up support from his base heading into the November election.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/08/872470069/how-president-trump-uses-law-and-order-narrative-for-his-reelection-bid?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics