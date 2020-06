Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 20:12 Hits: 7

Democrats on Capitol Hill have presented a wide range of proposals to reform policing in the U.S., after the killing of George Floyd and a wave of national protests.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/08/872470062/democrats-unveil-police-reform-plans?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics