Rep. Eliot Engel Whines: AOC Shouldn't Think She Can Anoint Someone

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 20:10 Hits: 9

Engel said this during today's Sunday's online candidates forum for the upcoming primary (June 23) for NY-16. Rep. Eliot Engel, who's been in Congress since the late 80's, disavowed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement of Jamaal Bowman instead of the longtime incumbent. Eliot Engel talking about @AOC endorsement of his opponent at a candidate forum today:"This is not a dictatorship. This is a democracy. We shouldn't have one person, from high, even though she's a colleague of mine, think that she can anoint whoever's elected." pic.twitter.com/PPvOU3ohfH — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 7, 2020 The reviews of Engel's weird comment, both unintentionally funny and sad at the same time have not been kind. Oh look, by that logic, @SpeakerPelosi is a dictator too. https://t.co/MEjLLUutFE

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/rep-eliot-engel-whines-about-aocs