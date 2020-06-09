Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour Stokes Race War: 'Remember That When They Come For You'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 02:59 Hits: 13

Tucker Carlson spent the first 30 minutes of his Fox News White Power Hour on a racist rant against Black Lives Matter and the protests sweeping the country, while wrapping himself in the mantle of a populist who gives a damn about social services in Black communities. As as usual, the caucasian menace used abortion as a weapon while stoking fear and loathing (or at least, trying to) within the white enclaves of the country. In other words, he is perfectly fine with starting a race war in service of Dear Leader and the Republican cause. "No matter what they tell you, it has very little to do with Black lives, if only it did," Tucker whined. "If Democratic leaders cared about saving the lives of Black people, and they should, they wouldn't ignore the murder of thousands of young Black men in their cities every year." "They wouldn't put abortion clinics in Black neighborhoods," he went on. "They would, instead, do their very best to improve the public schools and to encourage intact families which we know beyond a shadow of a doubt is central to the life prospects of children." As if Republicans haven't been the ones cutting everything from SNAP benefits to diverting federal funding for schools to charter schools. But sure, Tucker, tell me more about how concerned you are about Black people. It's insulting, you know, to just paint all Black folks as inner-city dwellers living in crime-infested enclaves. But I digress, because he wasn't finished.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/tucker-carlsons-white-power-hour-stokes