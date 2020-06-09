The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Zealand Is COVID-Free; Prime Minister 'Did A Little Dance'

Guardian News via Youtube: New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern, at parliament in Wellington, says there are no active cases of Covid-19 in the country. Ardern says she did a 'little dance' when she found out the news. 'I showed (my daughter) Neve. She was caught a little by surprise but she joined in, having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge,' she says. Open thread below...

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/new-zealand-covid-free-prime-minister-did

