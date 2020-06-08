Trump Mocks Romney For Participating In Black Lives Matter Protest: &#8216;What A Guy&#8217;

Articles

President Donald Trump took a dig at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Monday morning after the Utah lawmaker marched in a Black Lives Matter protest with evangelical Christians in Washington, D.C. against police brutality on Sunday.

“Tremendous sincerity, what a guy,” Trump wrote while retweeting a video of Romney at the demonstration. “Hard to believe, with this kind of political talent, his numbers would ‘tank’ so badly in Utah!”

Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson captured the video, in which Romney stated that he was participating “to make sure that people understand that black lives matter” in wake of George Floyd’s death.

Romney also tweeted photos of himself at the march with the caption “Black Lives Matter.”

Trump has repeatedly targeted the GOP senator for breaking from the rest of the party and voting to convict him in the impeachment trial in January.

The nation has seen waves of demonstrations against rampant racism in the criminal justice system for nearly two weeks in wake of now-former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd, a black man who had been arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin, who has been charged with murder over Floyd’s death, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly ten minutes while the arrestee repeatedly told the officer he couldn’t breathe.

Trump has threatened to take brutal steps to quash the demonstrations, some of which have turned violent as a result of police officers’ heavy-handed measures against the protesters, going as far as declaring “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

