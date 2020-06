Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 18:08 Hits: 11

China is challenging Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to provide evidence backing up his claim that China is trying to sabotage the development of a coronavirus vaccine. “Since this lawmaker said he has evidence that China is trying to sabotage...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501671-china-calls-on-scott-to-provide-evidence-to-back-up-coronavirus-vaccine