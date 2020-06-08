Blue America Endorsement Alert: Mondaire Jones (NY-17) For Congress

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 11:56 Hits: 2

New York’s 17th congressional district-- northern and western Westchester County plus, across the Hudson, Rockland County-- represents one of the best chance in the country to send a true progressive to Congress. After 16 terms, Nita Lowey is retiring in this D+7 district where Trump got only 38.4% of the vote. A recent poll released by Data for Progress shows a statistical dead heat among four candidates. One of those is attorney and activist Mondaire Jones. Mondaire is a progressive champion running on a platform of Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and student loan forgiveness. In fact, he is the only candidate in his race running on these issues. If elected, he would be the first openly gay, black member of Congress in U.S. history.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/blue-america-endorsement-alert-mondaire