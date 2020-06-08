QAnon-Loving Senate Candidate Wants Martial Law Declared In Oregon To Combat 'Antifa'

Articles

Published on Monday, 08 June 2020

The Oregon GOP nominee for the U.S. Senate, Jo Rae Perkins, decided to let her “Q light” shine on a Facebook livestream earlier this week—and it was a doozy. Perkins, an unrepentant “QAnon” conspiracy cultist, told her audience that the state needs to be placed under martial law, with the National Guard being sent not just to Portland—where there have been violent protests over police brutality—but to rural places like Klamath Falls and Bend. Her reasoning: Busloads of nefarious antifa activists, financed by the evil George Soros, are fanning out to these towns to wreak destruction. [embed eid="40760" /] The only problem with Perkins’ scenario: They’re not. The only places “antifa” activists (as well as many others) have clashed with police—and the only protests in which damage has occurred—have been in Portland.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/qanon-loving-senate-candidate-wants