White Landlord Evicts Black-Owned Business After CEO Spotted At Black Lives Matter Protest

A white landlord in Iowa has reportedly evicted a group of Black business owners after he saw their employees supporting Black Lives Matter on the news. “We got kicked out from our business office space by our landlord cuz he saw us on the news peacefully protesting,” Stylent CEO Jeremiah Johnson revealed on Twitter. “Violating our 1st amendment rights and the lease. Please share this video! When other people protest for haircuts, it’s great! But when I protest peaceful it’s bad!!” We got kicked out from our business office space by our landlord cuz he saw us on the news peacefully protesting.Violating our 1st amendment rights and the lease. Please share this video! When other people protest for haircuts, it’s great! But when I protest peaceful it’s bad!! pic.twitter.com/PuGkC3QMmA — Jeremiah Johnson (@jeremiah_miah11) June 6, 2020 These were the pictures he saw on the news that made him think we were doing criminal acts. I’ll never support looting because I own small businesses in the U.S and back home in my country Liberia. I’ll always stand up for what’s right regardless of what a rich guy thinks pic.twitter.com/AqlaO4zYp7

