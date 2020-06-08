Church That Threatened To Sue KY's Governor To Remain Open Now Has COVID-19 Outbreak

Articles

Monday, 08 June 2020

This same jackass who threatened to sue Kentucky's Governor to keep their church services open now has the gall to say he feels "terrible" about the outbreak that has decimated his congregation. Jerk. Source: K105 The church whose pastor joined Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in threatening to sue Gov. Andy Beshear in April if the governor didn’t rescind an executive order preventing churches from holding in-person services has had a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Clays Mills Baptist Church, just outside of Nicholasville in Jessamine County, has had 17 parishioners test positive for the virus. The ages of those infected range from children to the elderly, according to the Herald-Leader, the first news outlet to report the story. The church began in-person services on May 10. Pastor Jeff Fugate told the newspaper on Friday that he felt “terrible” about the outbreak. “I care more about the health of my people than anyone,” he said. At least two of the people who have recently tested positive are members of Fugate’s family.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/church-threatened-sue-kentuckys-governor