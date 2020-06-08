DC Mayor Defends Her Fight With Trump: 'Engaged In Defense Of Our City'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 11:58 Hits: 4

Washington DC's outspoken and fearless mayor, Muriel Bowser, joined Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday to discuss her battle with Donald Trump, twitter feuds, invasion by the National Guard and her brilliant decision to paint 16th Street right in front of the White House with 50 foot high yellow letters (Black Lives Matter), while renaming the plaza in front of the White House as "Black Lives Matter Plaza". To summarize - she is not backing down. She will not be silenced. She is not afraid of Donald Trump. Here is bit of their exchange: WALLACE: You have been in a week long battle with President Trump. After this weekend -- this past weekend, when protestors surrounded the White House, you tweeted this -- I'm going to put it up, "just a scared man. Afraid/alone." And the president in the last couple of days has tweeted back at you, "grossly incompetent". Question Mayor, why is it useful -- why is it constructive to get in a fight with the President of the United States?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-not-backing-down