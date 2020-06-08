Even Fox Admits Top Military Are 'Deeply Concerned' Over Trump

Articles

Jennifer Griffin, Fox News' national security correspondent, told Howard Kurtz on Sunday that our highest-ranking military leaders were "soul searching" over cowardly Trump's threats to use active military personal against civilian protestors. Howard Kurtz set up the segment by telling us how after General James Mattis wrote a scathing op-ed denouncing Trump's actions, Trump tweeted (of course) that his former Secretary of Defense is "the world's most overrated general." Kurtz asked how unusual it is that General Mattis chose this moment to tell the Atlantic Magazine that Trump is a divider and not a uniter. Griffin responded that it was "extremely unusual." She continued, "There’s been a lot of soul-searching here at the Pentagon at the highest levels among active-duty four-star generals and others about how to handle this week’s actions by the president’s and the threat to use the military in the streets against protesters.” She explained it wasn't an easy decision for General Mattis and other former military leaders to speak out like this against Trump, but since Mattis made his comments, this gave cover to other military leaders to do the same. "It really shows how very deeply concerned the top levels of the military are. And in some ways, they gave cover to other retired four-star generals, respected four-star generals, to come out and say much the same.” “In my 13 years here, I’ve never seen so many former or current members of the military speak up against a sitting president,” Griffin said.

