Mike Huckabee Tries To Prevent A GOP Mutiny Against Trump

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 15:22 Hits: 8

There's BIG trouble at GOP Headquarters. When you have to tell your own troops to "stay loyal" and ignore Trump's 'bedside manner," there's a YUGE problem with the GOP candidate. Who happens to be the so-called president. Fox and Friends Weekend brought on Mike Huckabee to respond to a New York Times report: “Vote for Trump? These Republican Leaders Aren’t on the Bandwagon." The report illustrated that George W. Bush, Cindy McCain, and Mitt Romney were likely Biden voters. Huckabee said the report, if true, made him "livid." Transcript via Media Matters: MIKE HUCKABEE (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): If you have people who were nominated, and in the case of President Bush actually elected to be president by Republicans and they will no longer support the Republican nominee who went through the process and got elected, then I'm going to be not just unhappy, I'm going to be livid. And I'll tell you why. We didn't all agree on some of the policies of Bush or McCain or Romney. But, you know, when it came down to it, we had a choice. We could choose a far-left liberal or we could choose somebody that was closer to our views. I get it that Donald Trump's bedside manner is somewhat more like Mean Joe Greene than it is the cool, collected Tom Brady, if it's on the football field.

