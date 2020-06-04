Super PACs pour half-million into Nevada House primary without disclosing donors

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 18:16 Hits: 0

Multiple super PACs are launching six-figure ad campaigns to influence the Republican primary in Nevada’s 3rd District — and they won’t have to disclose their donors until after voters go to the polls on June 9.

Recently launched super PACDesert Leadership Fund has spent nearly $169,000 on mailers supporting former pro wrestler Dan Rodimer over former Nevada state treasurer Dan Schwartz in what is largely a two-person race. Another group that hasn’t yet disclosed its donors, Ending Spending Action Fund , spent nearly $318,000 on ads opposing Schwartz. Its new TV ad labels Schwartz “swampy” and calls attention to his criticisms of President Donald Trump .

The two Republicans are battling for a chance to challenge freshman Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.), a top GOP target, in the November general election. Rodimer, who casts himself as the pro-Trump candidate, has secured high-profile endorsements from National Right to Life , the National Rifle Association and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). The more moderate Schwartz snagged endorsements from Nevada lawmakers and officials but no national figures.

Since the Desert Leadership Fund launched on May 26 and made its first independent expenditures on May 30, it won’t have to file a pre-primary report revealing its sources of funding. Groups often avoid disclosing their donors until after an election is over by launching their efforts within close proximity to the election.

Ending Spending Action Fund is not a new group, but it’s launching its first ad campaign of the 2020 cycle in Nevada. The super PAC similarly launched its attack ads in late May to dodge reporting requirements. Typically funded by regular GOP donors like Marlene Ricketts and Miriam Adelson, the group spent $4.7 million backing its preferred Republicans during the 2018 midterms. Ending Spending’s treasurer confirmed the group won’t disclose its donors prior to the June 9 primary.

By using loopholes to keep their donors hidden, these groups deprive primary voters of critical information before they cast their ballots. Recipients of the Desert Leadership Fund’s mailers won’t know who is driving support for Rodimer, whether it’s Republican operatives backing the party’s preferred candidate or donors trying to gain influence with a potential member of Congress.

Desert Leadership Fund shares a similar name to House Republicans’ flagship super PAC, Congressional Leadership Fund , but it’s unclear if national Republicans are behind the ad blitz. The newly formed super PAC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Republican compliance consultant Cabell Hobbs is the Desert Leadership Fund’s treasurer. Hobbs, who runs several prominent Republican committees, previously served as the treasurer for groups that intervened in Republican primaries with backing from wealthy conservative donors.

In the 2018 midterms, a Hobbs-run super PAC called Our Conservative Texas Future launched a $490,000 ad blitz to push freshman Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) over the finish line in a heated Republican primary. Gooden won the runoff by around 2,700 votes against Republican operative Bunni Pounds. That effort was backed by six-figure donations from a mysterious Texas company and billionaire investor Andrew Beal.

Hobbs also served as the treasurer of a super PAC that tried to defeat Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) in the 2018 primary. Rohrabacher was seen as a weak candidate due to his apparent ties to Russia. Democrats unseated him in the general election.

Desert Leadership Fund paid Salt Lake City firm Arena to produce and distribute its campaign mailers. The direct mail firm’s top client this cycle is the National Republican Congressional Committee , House Republicans’ campaign arm. Arena’s digital advertising arm provides services for the Republican National Committee and other GOP groups.

These super PACs are adding fuel to the fire in what is already a nasty Nevada primary election filled with attack ads. The Schwartz campaign’s Facebook ads call attention to Rodimer’s criminal history , namely a misdemeanor battery charge he pleaded guilty to in 2012. Rodimer’s ads accuse Scwhartz of being “anti-gun” and a “tax hiker.” Schwartz spent nearly $27,000 on Facebook ads, while Rodimer spent around $32,000, according to OpenSecrets’ new online ad section .

Like most House Democrats , Lee has a huge cash advantage over her Republican challengers. She’s sitting on $2 million. Rodimer and Schwartz reported having just $220,000 and $53,000, respectively, in the bank as of May 20.

Lee won by roughly 9 points in 2018, but she was up against perennial Republican candidate Danny Tarkanian, who has entered several statewide races but lost all of them. Trump carried the district by 1 point in 2016.



