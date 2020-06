Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 23:00 Hits: 0

Criticism of President Trump from former Defense Secretary James Mattis and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is ratcheting up pressure on other Republicans to push back on the president’s handling of nationwide civil unrest.Mattis, who is as close as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501253-murkowski-mattis-criticism-ratchets-up-pressure-on-gop-over-trump