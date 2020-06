Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

Senate Republicans are feeling high anxiety over President Trump’s aggressive response to nationwide civil unrest, which they fear is alienating middle-of-the-road voters who are crucial to keeping their majority after Nov. 3.Senate Majority Leader...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501417-republicans-fear-trump-may-cost-them-senate