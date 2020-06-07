Antifa Is The Ultimate Distraction For Republicans Who Don't Want To Address Racial Justice

Articles

On Thursday, Attorney General William Barr stepped out to give a textbook non-apology apology by denying that there was any systematic problem with American law enforcement while saying that “it is undeniable that many African Americans lack confidence in our American criminal justice system." Black confidence in the people who are killing them; that’s the real problem, America. However, the primary reason Barr stepped out on Thursday, and brought along FBI Director Christopher Wray, is so that the two of them could squeeze “antifa” into the press conference a maximum number of times. Over the course of the morning, Barr and Wray blamed violence on antifa, groups like antifa, antifa-related groups, and people with antifa-like motivations. And while they did admit that there were others involved, they miraculously managed to not mention any of them. So, here’s a funny thing. Charges against 22 people arrested in the first days of protests have now been released, and there is one word missing from all those complaints.

