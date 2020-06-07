Ali Velshi Calls Out Police For Attacks On Journalists

Articles

Ali Velshi reminded everyone of the importance of a free press in an age of unprecedented attacks by the Trump administration and now the police that he personally experienced covering the protests over the murder of George Floyd. Velshi and a number of his colleagues were tear gassed and fired on with rubber bullets while trying to cover the protests across the country, and as he described, the police were more than aware of the fact that it was journalists they were firing on a good deal of the time. VELSHI: Here in the United States we are not accustomed to having press freedom questioned, let alone seeing journalists come into direct physical confrontation with law enforcement. A free press is enshrined in our constitution. It is one of the founding principles of our nation, but as a journalist, it doesn't matter where in the world you are or how free the nation is, the very nature of our work to bear witness and to hold power to account always stands in opposition to those who hold power, be they business leaders, presidents, prime ministers, princes or police. Power of all rank and stripe does not enjoy being held to account. Donald Trump has spent the last four years attacking the press for doing its job—a practice that although some warned could have dire consequences, few believed would actually manifest into physical distaste for the press, but that is exactly what happened.

