Carson Dodges When Pressed On Trump Retweeting Attack On George Floyd&#8217;s Character

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 14:46 Hits: 1

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Sunday didn’t decry President Trump’s Friday night retweet of an interview that attacked George Floyd’s character.

On Friday evening, Trump retweeted an interview of conservative commentator Candace Owens telling Glenn Beck that it “sickens” her that Floyd “has been held up as a martyr” as nationwide protest and unrests mounted in the wake of his death. The President’s retweet came just hours after he touted that it was a “great day” for Floyd in light of the latest jobs report.

After CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday mentioned that Carson called for everyone to “take a step back on both sides” earlier this week — a remark he made on Fox News as President Trump faced backlash for staging a surprise photo-op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church after peaceful protesters were forcibly removed — the HUD secretary was asked if he thinks that helps the nation heal.

Carson responded that “what will help the nation heal is if we will engage in dialogue together” and urged to “not make the solution be a Democrat solution or a Republican solution” before pivoting to how America is a “destination country for other people.”

Tapper then circled back to his question, asking Carson again whether the President’s retweet as well as his “incendiary statements” contradict his call for healing.

“I believe you’re going to be hearing from the President this week on this topic in some detail,” Carson said. “And I would ask you maybe to reserve judgment until after that time.”

Watch Carson’s remarks below:

HUD Secretary Ben Carson is asked about Trump retweeting interview attacking George Floyd's character pic.twitter.com/lz6hkGGzGP — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) June 7, 2020

