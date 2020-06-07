The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Now Agrees To Withdraw National Guard From DC After Spat With Mayor

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

President Trump announced in a Sunday morning tweet that he has ordered the National Guard to begin withdrawing from Washington, D.C. as nationwide protests continue in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Trump’s announcement — which came after his Saturday night tweet thanking the National Guard, Secret Service and D.C. police for doing a “fantastic job” — claimed that “everything is under control” but that the National Guard “can quickly return, if needed.”

The President’s announcement also comes just days after his fiery response to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s letter requesting to withdraw “all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from Washington, D.C.” Bowser wrote in the letter dated June 4 that federal police are “inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans.”

Trump fired back the following day in a series of tweets by railing against Bowser.

Bowser responded to Trump’s Sunday morning announcement by thanking the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before Trump’s announcement, Bowser said in an interview on ABC News that Trump’s call for the National Guard to “dominate protesters” prompted more people to turn out for peaceful protests.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/B1UDB4dsK1Q/trump-withdraw-national-guard-dc

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version