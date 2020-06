Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 13:00 Hits: 1

The Republican investigations into the Obama administration are fueling public animosity in the Senate.Those tensions, which have been simmering for months, boiled over this past week, resulting in shouting matches and multiple warnings of long-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501441-gops-obama-era-probes-fuel-senate-angst