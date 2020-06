Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 11:57 Hits: 2

"In general, Georgia Republicans have to just really reckon with the fact that it's not 2006 anymore," said one observer of the state's politics.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/07/870947158/georgia-gop-fears-changing-demographics-could-end-partys-long-dominance?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics