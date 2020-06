Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 12:01 Hits: 5

The use of force against peaceful protesters in Washington, DC continues to dominate political conversations, as the President's military advisors try to distance themselves from his rhetoric.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/07/871600364/president-trump-tests-law-and-order-rhetoric-amid-nationwide-protests-for-racial?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics