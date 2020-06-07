Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020

Sesame Street has never, ever lied to kids. And they're not lying now, god love 'em. They have teamed with CNN to have a town hall on racism, and here's just an excerpt. Elmo's dad explains to him why people are protesting, and that not everywhere is like Sesame Street. “Not all streets are like Sesame Street. … What we are seeing is people saying 'enough is enough.' They want to end racism.”@Elmo’s dad Louie explains why people are protesting across the US. https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/1efrMAzZ8V — CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2020 Remember waaay back when Mr. Hooper died? Big Bird's best friend? They didn't lie to Big Bird about death then, either. What a gift the truth is. *********

