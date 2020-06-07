Ben Carson: NFL Players Need To Say They Love America In Order To Protest

Category: World Politics Hits: 8In his appearance on CNN's State of the Union, HUD Secretary Ben Carson denied there was systemic racism and gave a simplistic answer to the criticism NFL players received for protesting it. After Carson ducked a straightforward question about why Carson is calling for healing while Trump is tweeting incendiary videos, the conversation moved on to the question of systemic racism and whether it's a problem in law enforcement. Carson's answer is one for the ages. Here's the first part:
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/ben-carson-nfl-players-need-say-they-love