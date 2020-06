Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 02:56 Hits: 11

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) shared a photo on Saturday of his father, former Michigan Gov. George Romney (R), participating in a civil rights march in the suburbs of Detroit in the late 1960’s. Romney, who has been critical of President...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501505-mitt-romney-invokes-late-father-during-the-civil-rights-movement-amid