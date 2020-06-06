Pete Hegseth Whines That Chokehold Ban Makes It Hard For Police To Take People Down

Articles

Despite evidence to the contrary that chokeholds are in fact very deadly and have been banned in law enforcement academies across the country, Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth called them "nonlethal" and pretended that police officers don't have other means to subdue someone they're attempting to arrest. Fox spent every other segment fearmongering over calls to defund police departments across the country following one incident after another of police brutality being caught on camera during these protests sparked by murder of George Floyd, which led to this exchange between Hegseth and his cohost Jedediah Bila. BILA: Many of the people that are saying defund the police or let's just get -- we don't need police, let's get rid of them, let's decrease the numbers, are same people who are also not advocating for your 2nd Amendment rights. So, let me just ask them, if you can't call the police and you can't have some sort of weapon in your home to protected yourself and your family, what are you supposed to do? What is the recourse? I would love to ask them. And I understand that healthcare and education in these areas, they may need more funding and we need to address some police reforms. I am not denying that. But to have this attitude about who is going to protect your home if something happens. I don't follow the logic.

