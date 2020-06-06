Philadelphia Sheriff Says 'Bye, Felicia' To Buffalo Police Who Resigned In Protest

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 19:55 Hits: 11

Joy Reid had a stellar panel on to discuss police brutality and the protests that have developed nationwide over the police killing of George Floyd. The first to speak was Rochelle Bilal. She is the first Black person, and the first woman to be elected to lead the Sheriffs Department of Philadelphia County, after having been a police officer for 27 years. When Reid asked her to comment on the state of police forces around the nation, she began with Buffalo, NY. You may have already seen the awful story about two police officers in Buffalo, NY shoving a 75-year-old male protester to the ground, knocking him immediately unconscious, and causing blood to pour out of his ear onto the sidewalk. One cop stopped to appear to check on him, and another grabbed him from behind and pushed him to keep on walking right on by.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/philadelphia-sheriff-says-bye-felicia