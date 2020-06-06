Sarah Kendzior: Trump's Authoritarian Goal Is Not To Govern, But To Rule

Articles

Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020

Sarah Kendzior is an author and journalist who's been railing against Trump since she transitioned to covering the presidential election in March 2016. Kendzior is an expert on authoritarian states and saw in Trump all the classical symptoms of that manifest itself in one man. Her early writings were criticized by some for being hyperbolic and over-the-top, especially in regards to the checks and balances that were supposed to be in the American system of government. Someone as bad and as inept as Trump surely couldn't do too much damage before the system would right itself, was the argument at the time. Well, that turned out to be a farce and Trump has basically run roughshod over every norm of the presidency and promises to do much worse if re-elected. This morning she spoke with Joy Reid and Malcolm Nance about Trump's and his (not our) Attorney General William Barr and their recent efforts to turn the United States into a police state. JOY REID: I don't know if there's anyone more sinister in the administration than William Barr, first of all. You had senator Chris Murphy and others call this division controlled by Bill Barr a secret police force. Is that what we've come to in America?

