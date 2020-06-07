Senior Trump Advisor Retweets Viral Video Of Chainsaw-wielding Man Yelling 'F***ing N*****s'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020

Mercedes Schlapp was the White House Director of Strategic Communications until mid-2019. Since then she's worked on Trump's re-election campaign. She's also married to Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union. When it was pointed out to her that a video containing a chainsaw-wielding man attacking protesters and yelling about "f*cking n****rs" wasn't very nice, she simply retweeted another tweet than muted the profanity. Because that's how conservatives roll, I guess. Profanity bad, psychos attacking protesters good. Source: Politico President Donald Trump and his allies for years have amplified racist messages on Twitter while simultaneously reaching out to black and Hispanic voters, a dissonant balancing act that’s now rocking the GOP amid nationwide racial-justice protests. The two competing forces collided Saturday on the Twitter feed of Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp, when she boosted a tweet that lauded a man in Texas in a viral video as he yelled the n-word and wielded a chainsaw to chase away anti-racism demonstrators. After POLITICO reached out to her and the campaign, Schlapp then retweeted another account that posted a version of the video that muted the racist slur.

