Gay Porn Star Threatening To Out Homophobic GOP Senator ‘LG’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 13:30 Hits: 13

It seems to have started with yesterday's tweet in which Harding put out a call for sex workers to speak out against "a homophobic republican senator." There is a homophobic republican senator who is no better than Trump who keeps passing legislation that is damaging to the lgbt and minority communities. Every sex worker I know has been hired by this man. Wondering if enough of us spoke out if that could get him out of office? — Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 4, 2020 Just after midnight, Harding said, “EVERY major news network is in my inbox including high profile lawyers willing to take this case. Fellow sex workers I invite you to stand with me during this crucial time. EVERY major news network is in my inbox including high profile lawyers willing to take this case. There's strength in numbers - I KNOW you're out there because EVERYONE has a story about LG when we talk. https://t.co/PeKKvQSJAx — Sean Harding #BLM (@SeanHardingXXX) June 5, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/gay-porn-star-threatening-out-homophobic