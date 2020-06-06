‘Boogaloo Bois’ Busted On Their Way To Las Vegas Protest With Molotov Cocktails

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 14:31 Hits: 14

Three “Boogaloo Bois” had big plans for Saturday in Las Vegas. They stopped off at a gas station en route to an anti-police protest over the death of George Floyd, and filled up a gas can. They had begun making the Molotov cocktails they intended to launch into the crowd of protesters when they suddenly found themselves surrounded and arrested. The men, all with military backgrounds and a devotion to far-right “Boogaloo” memes, were charged Wednesday by federal authorities with plotting to attack the protest in order to further their hope for a civil/race war, Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich announced. “Violent instigators have hijacked peaceful protests and demonstrations across the country, including Nevada, exploiting the real and legitimate outrage over Mr. Floyd’s death for their own radical agendas,” Trutanich said. “Law enforcement is focused on keeping violence and destruction from interfering with free public expression and threatening lives.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/boogaloo-bois-busted-their-way-las-vegas