New Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory: Pandemic Contact Tracers Are 'Gestapo' Coming For Your Children

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 15:39 Hits: 10

Mother Jones brings a good overview of the latest far-right conspiracy topic: pandemic contact tracing. Yes, because absolutely everything is awful and because, once again, there is absolutely no aspect of human civilization that is impossible for a group of determined stupid people to f--k up, the latest conspiracy afoot is that contract tracing—the effort to warn Americans who have been in contact with someone who afterwards is identified as carrying a contagious and potentially deadly disease—is a secret plot by [person or group conservatives currently don't like] to do [bad thing]. Yes, the pandemic is still raging on. And efforts to ensure the pandemic gets worse are blossoming across the land. And airwaves. And internet. The general theme is that contact tracing is not just an invasion of privacy, and not just a violation of freedoms—which it might well be, if there were not a clear and present risk to human life involved—but a plot. It always has to be a plot.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/new-right-wing-conspiracy-theory-pandemic