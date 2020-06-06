Fox’s Hegseth: The Military Is ‘The Reason We Have Peaceful Protests’ In D.C.

Articles

Siccing military troops on American protesters — with Pete Hegseth in their ranks — is Fox & Friends' Orwellian vision of democracy. Never mind that a slew of prominent former military officials, including his own former Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, have slammed Donald Trump after he threatened to use the military against American citizens. And never mind that three far-right “Boogaloo Bois” were just arrested on their way to throw Molotov cocktails into a Las Vegas protest in the hope of starting their longed-for civil/race war. No, on Fox News, the big threat to our society are those Uppity Blacks Behaving Badly who can only be held at bay by the likes of war-criminal-loving Hegseth. The meme began with cohost Griff Jenkins, moonlighting from his job as “straight news” correspondent, saying that law enforcement provides “security to allow people to exercise their First Amendment rights."

