In Feet-High Message To Trump, Bowser Paints And Renames Street For Black Lives Matter

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) left an unmissable message for President Donald Trump outside the White House Friday, emblazoning the street and renaming a plaza in honor of Black Lives Matter.

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

According to the Washington Post, local artists joined city work crews in painting the massive slogan up 16th Street starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Breonna Taylor, on your birthday, let us stand with determination. Determination to make America the land it ought to be. pic.twitter.com/XOfu6CGEGY — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Trump and Bowser have been at odds over the massive police and military presence in the city mobilized by the federal government, as protesters take to the streets over the police killing of George Floyd.

Friday morning, she requested that he withdraw the federal law enforcement and military forces that have been patrolling the streets.

She said that they pose “safety and national security risks,” and have been “inflaming” the protests.

Bowser had additional disapproving words for Trump at her Thursday press conference, shortly before the additions to the area outside the White House were made. In that same space, a large fence has been erected to push protesters outside of the park in front of the White House.

“Keep in mind that’s the people’s house,” she said. “It’s a sad commentary that the [White] House and its inhabitants have to be walled off.”

