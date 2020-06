Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 09:35 Hits: 13

Whether by painting murals, tweeting or taking to the streets, people in countries struggling with conflict, poverty and other crises are showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

(Image credit: Gordwin Odhiambo/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/06/06/871010812/from-murals-to-tweets-the-global-south-shows-solidarity-with-george-floyd-protes?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics