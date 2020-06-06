The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Amid Protests and Pandemic, Evangelical Support Slipping for Trump

Category: World Politics Hits: 13

While liberal Christians were outraged by the photographing of President Donald Trump with a Bible in front of a church near the White House following his fiery Rose Garden law-and-order speech, many conservative evangelical Christians — Trump’s core religious constituency — hailed it as a victory against lawlessness. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara looks at whether the president can still depend on their votes in November.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/amid-protests-and-pandemic-evangelical-support-slipping-trump-4314186

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version